Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target Cut to $57.00

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 14.56% from the company’s current price.

SO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Southern to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.64.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $66.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $72.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.63 and its 200 day moving average is $68.38. Southern has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $80.57.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,766.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,766.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,768. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 54,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southern by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 20,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,819 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Southern by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 15,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Southern by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Southern by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 101,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,229,000 after acquiring an additional 24,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

