Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. Upgrades Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) to “Buy”

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $33.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RRC. Benchmark downgraded Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Range Resources from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Range Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.89.

RRC stock opened at $24.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.71. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $37.44.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Range Resources during the third quarter worth $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,444 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Range Resources during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

