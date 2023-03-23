Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. Upgrades Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) to “Buy”

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $33.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.04% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RRC. Benchmark downgraded Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Range Resources from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Range Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.89.
Range Resources Stock Performance
RRC stock opened at $24.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.71. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $37.44.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Range Resources
Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.
