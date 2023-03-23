The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT)

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.11% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Compass Point lowered Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Stock Performance
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $18.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $20.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.59 and its 200 day moving average is $17.74.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tanger Factory Outlet Centers
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc engages in the operation of upscale open-air outlet centers. The firm focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating, and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT)
- What is the Consumer Staples Sector?
- What is a Consumer Staples Index Fund?
- Bitcoin Might Better Than Bitcoin Stocks and ETFs,
- GameStop Shares Surge On Surprise Profit
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.