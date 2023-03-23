Tudor Pickering Upgrades Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) to “Buy”

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $33.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RRC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Range Resources from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.89.

RRC opened at $24.08 on Tuesday. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $37.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.34 and a 200-day moving average of $26.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Range Resources Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Range Resources by 43.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,444 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

