Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their neutral rating on shares of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $476.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

ROP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Roper Technologies from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $493.64.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP opened at $428.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $431.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $416.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. Roper Technologies has a 52-week low of $356.21 and a 52-week high of $488.23.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 16.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.683 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at $49,701,131.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at $49,701,131.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roper Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

