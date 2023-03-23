PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Raised to $74.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PVH. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of PVH in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on PVH in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on PVH from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on PVH from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on PVH from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.61.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $73.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.64. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $43.49 and a fifty-two week high of $94.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 2.38%.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $140,292.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,908. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PVH in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PVH by 218.6% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PVH by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PVH during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PVH during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

