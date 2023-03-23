PPL (NYSE:PPL) PT Lowered to $29.00

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PPL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PPL to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on PPL in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.63.

PPL stock opened at $26.26 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.77. PPL has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $31.74.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 9.57%. PPL’s revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PPL will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $872,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in PPL by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in PPL by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in PPL by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 56,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in PPL by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in PPL by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 15,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

