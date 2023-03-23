Morgan Stanley Lowers Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target to $64.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.03% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $57.13 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.01. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $409,461.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,557.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 24,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 36.3% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 495,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,882,000 after purchasing an additional 51,291 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

Featured Stories

