JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Price Target to $40.00

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays raised shares of US Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of US Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.45.

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $35.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.38 and a 200-day moving average of $33.73. US Foods has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $41.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. US Foods had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that US Foods will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 2,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $98,445.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,492.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other US Foods news, Director Sunil Gupta sold 5,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $226,153.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,440.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 2,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $98,445.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,492.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,670,152 shares of company stock valued at $297,784,317. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of US Foods by 221.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 107,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in US Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $445,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in US Foods by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in US Foods by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 470,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in US Foods by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 124,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after buying an additional 72,026 shares in the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

