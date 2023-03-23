Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $225.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.39.

Shares of VEEV opened at $173.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.13. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $151.02 and a 1-year high of $232.26. The stock has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.90.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.80, for a total value of $1,598,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at $454,790.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Veeva Systems news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 28,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total transaction of $4,554,403.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.80, for a total value of $1,598,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,790.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 97,224 shares of company stock worth $16,003,460 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,414,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,250,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,275 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,294,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,035,000 after purchasing an additional 119,298 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,942,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,604,477,000 after purchasing an additional 548,700 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,362,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,188,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,061,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $655,387,000 after purchasing an additional 279,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

