Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) PT Lowered to $45.00

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at JMP Securities from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 19.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SRC. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.89.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE SRC opened at $37.60 on Tuesday. Spirit Realty Capital has a one year low of $34.31 and a one year high of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Trading of Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Adams Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 20,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 87,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in investments in real estate. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance, accounting, and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003, and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Articles

