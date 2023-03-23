SAP (NYSE:SAP) Price Target Raised to $154.00

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $144.00 to $154.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on SAP from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of SAP from €130.00 ($139.78) to €135.00 ($145.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.00.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Trading Down 1.0 %

SAP stock opened at $122.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. SAP has a one year low of $78.22 and a one year high of $124.47. The stock has a market cap of $144.19 billion, a PE ratio of 59.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SAP

About SAP

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAP. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 58.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,492 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 230.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,173,000 after purchasing an additional 969,505 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the third quarter worth $74,919,000. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 74.9% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,438,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,899,000 after acquiring an additional 616,301 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,831,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $188,992,000 after acquiring an additional 550,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.