Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.
PARR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Par Pacific from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Par Pacific from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Par Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Par Pacific from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.57.
Par Pacific Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:PARR opened at $28.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.98. Par Pacific has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.05.
Insider Activity at Par Pacific
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,804,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,070,000 after purchasing an additional 273,924 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 14.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,080,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,956,000 after acquiring an additional 508,925 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 19.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,266,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,599,000 after acquiring an additional 524,413 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,521,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,373,000 after acquiring an additional 99,466 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,350,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,400,000 after acquiring an additional 133,007 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Par Pacific Company Profile
Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.
