Contrasting Virginia National Bankshares (OTCMKTS:VABK) & Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC)

Virginia National Bankshares (OTCMKTS:VABK – Get Rating) and Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Virginia National Bankshares has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chino Commercial Bancorp has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Virginia National Bankshares alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Virginia National Bankshares and Chino Commercial Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virginia National Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Chino Commercial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Virginia National Bankshares and Chino Commercial Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virginia National Bankshares $70.39 million 2.73 $23.44 million $4.38 8.23 Chino Commercial Bancorp $16.10 million 2.29 $4.71 million $1.77 7.77

Virginia National Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Chino Commercial Bancorp. Chino Commercial Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Virginia National Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Virginia National Bankshares and Chino Commercial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virginia National Bankshares 33.30% 17.31% 1.30% Chino Commercial Bancorp 29.27% N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.3% of Virginia National Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of Chino Commercial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Virginia National Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.5% of Chino Commercial Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Virginia National Bankshares beats Chino Commercial Bancorp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virginia National Bankshares

(Get Rating)

Virginia National Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Bank, VNB Trust and Estate Services, Sturman Wealth Advisors, and Masonry Capital. The Bank segment includes making loans, taking deposits, and offering related services to individuals, businesses, and charitable organizations. The VNB Trust and Estate Services segment consists of corporate trustee services, trust and estate administration, IRA administration and custody services, and in-house investment management services. The Sturman Wealth Advisors segment offers wealth and investment advisory services. The Masonry Capital segment refers to the investment management services for separately managed accounts and a private investment fund. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

About Chino Commercial Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Chino Commercial Bancorp is a bank holding company engaged in providing banking services. The firm offers a range of deposit instruments and general banking services that include checking, savings, and money market accounts, certificate of deposit for both business and personal accounts, telebanking, and courier services. The company was founded on December 8, 1999 and is headquartered in Chino, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Virginia National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virginia National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.