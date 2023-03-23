Contrasting Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) & OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN)

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) and Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares OptiNose and Synlogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OptiNose -98.11% N/A -59.14% Synlogic -3,873.95% -51.91% -42.61%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OptiNose and Synlogic’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OptiNose $76.28 million 2.43 -$74.83 million ($0.89) -1.87 Synlogic $1.75 million 25.38 -$60.56 million ($0.90) -0.70

Analyst Recommendations

Synlogic has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OptiNose. OptiNose is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synlogic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for OptiNose and Synlogic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OptiNose 0 0 2 0 3.00 Synlogic 0 0 3 0 3.00

OptiNose presently has a consensus target price of $4.67, indicating a potential upside of 181.12%. Synlogic has a consensus target price of $7.33, indicating a potential upside of 1,064.58%. Given Synlogic’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Synlogic is more favorable than OptiNose.

Risk & Volatility

OptiNose has a beta of -0.27, meaning that its share price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synlogic has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.3% of OptiNose shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of Synlogic shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of OptiNose shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Synlogic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Synlogic beats OptiNose on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc. engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines. It focuses on phenylketonuria, enteric hyperoxaluria, immuno-oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by James J. Collins and Timothy K. Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

