Comparing Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF) & Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF – Get Rating) and Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and Weis Markets’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N/A N/A N/A Weis Markets 2.67% 9.85% 6.48%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and Weis Markets’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N/A N/A N/A C$0.66 48.16 Weis Markets $4.70 billion 0.46 $125.20 million $4.66 17.36

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Weis Markets has higher revenue and earnings than Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize. Weis Markets is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

29.4% of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.6% of Weis Markets shares are held by institutional investors. 27.0% of Weis Markets shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize pays an annual dividend of C$0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Weis Markets pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize pays out 60.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Weis Markets pays out 29.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Weis Markets has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Weis Markets is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and Weis Markets, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize 0 1 2 0 2.67 Weis Markets 0 0 0 0 N/A

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize presently has a consensus target price of C$30.30, suggesting a potential downside of 5.27%. Given Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize is more favorable than Weis Markets.

Summary

Weis Markets beats Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: The U.S., Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod. The Europe segment is consisted of Albert Heijn, Etos, Gall & Gall, bol.com, Delhaize operations in Belgium and Luxembourg.The Other Retail segment handles the firm’s joint ventures. The Global Support Office segment represents global support office operations in the Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Zaandam, the Netherlands.

About Weis Markets

(Get Rating)

Weis Markets, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items. The company was founded by Harry Weis and Sigmund Weis in 1912 and is headquartered in Sunbury, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.