Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Receives $2.39 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.39.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVTA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Invitae in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Invitae from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Invitae Stock Performance

NYSE:NVTA opened at $1.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.68. Invitae has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.18. The stock has a market cap of $305.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invitae

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.21. Invitae had a negative net margin of 601.64% and a negative return on equity of 59.44%. The business had revenue of $122.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.81) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Invitae will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Invitae by 33.5% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 122,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 30,807 shares during the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitae by 200.0% during the third quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitae by 6.3% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 30,468,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,431 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitae during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitae by 219.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 57,196 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Invitae

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

