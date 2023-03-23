Analysts Set RH (NYSE:RH) Target Price at $346.06

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $346.06.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RH. Citigroup boosted their target price on RH from $305.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on RH from $254.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush boosted their target price on RH from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered RH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered RH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $227.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

RH stock opened at $247.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $298.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.69. RH has a 1-year low of $207.37 and a 1-year high of $390.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.09.

In other news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.45, for a total value of $35,955.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,793.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.45, for a total value of $35,955.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,793.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total value of $3,157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,911 shares of company stock worth $4,049,339 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in RH by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,623,000 after acquiring an additional 98,713 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in RH by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,639,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,341,000 after acquiring an additional 194,960 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in RH by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,042,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,290,000 after acquiring an additional 88,989 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in RH by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,647,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of RH by 2.6% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 677,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,960,000 after purchasing an additional 17,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

