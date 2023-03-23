Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) and SouthPeak Interactive (OTCMKTS:SOPK) Head to Head Contrast

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) and SouthPeak Interactive (OTCMKTS:SOPK – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Freshworks and SouthPeak Interactive’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freshworks $498.00 million 7.82 -$232.13 million ($0.81) -16.57 SouthPeak Interactive N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SouthPeak Interactive has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Freshworks.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Freshworks has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SouthPeak Interactive has a beta of 3.19, meaning that its stock price is 219% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Freshworks and SouthPeak Interactive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freshworks -46.61% -21.13% -16.49% SouthPeak Interactive N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Freshworks and SouthPeak Interactive, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freshworks 0 7 7 0 2.50 SouthPeak Interactive 0 0 0 0 N/A

Freshworks presently has a consensus target price of $17.90, indicating a potential upside of 33.38%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.4% of Freshworks shares are held by institutional investors. 29.1% of Freshworks shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.6% of SouthPeak Interactive shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SouthPeak Interactive beats Freshworks on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc., a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc. was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc. and changed its name to Freshworks Inc. in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About SouthPeak Interactive

SouthPeak Interactive Corp. is used to operate as an independent developer and publisher of interactive entertainment software. It develops, markets and publishes videogames for all gaming and entertainment hardware platforms, including home videogame consoles. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Midlothian, VA.

