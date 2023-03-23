Analysts Set Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Price Target at $15.75

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

DAN has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Dana from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Dana from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dana from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dana in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAN opened at $13.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Dana has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $19.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.74. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 2.38.

Dana ( NYSE:DAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.33). Dana had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Dana’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dana will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.81%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dana by 478.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Dana in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Dana by 121.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Dana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

