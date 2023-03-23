Analysts Set Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Price Target at C$228.25

Shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$228.25.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BYD shares. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$200.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$205.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Laurentian set a C$264.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Boyd Group Services Price Performance

BYD stock opened at C$208.80 on Monday. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of C$117.48 and a 1 year high of C$222.74. The company has a market cap of C$4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.46, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$211.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$203.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.30, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Boyd Group Services Announces Dividend

About Boyd Group Services

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.147 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

(Get Rating)

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.