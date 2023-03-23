American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Receives $9.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.83.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXL. Barclays lowered their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Down 2.6 %

AXL opened at $7.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.80. American Axle & Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $847.89 million, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.27.

Insider Transactions at American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP David Eugene Barnes sold 29,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $265,797.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 104,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,589. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXL. FMR LLC grew its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 60,578.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,169,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,948 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 804.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,835,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,819,000 after buying an additional 1,632,158 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 886.3% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,155,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,140 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $7,125,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,959,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,729,000 after acquiring an additional 715,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

