Brokerages Set Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Target Price at $113.56

Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.70.

PII has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Polaris from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Polaris from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Polaris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polaris

Polaris Trading Down 3.3 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the third quarter valued at about $390,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Polaris by 7.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Polaris by 4.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 9.5% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 34,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $106.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Polaris has a 12-month low of $91.86 and a 12-month high of $123.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.34.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.18. Polaris had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Polaris will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

Polaris Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.67%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes off-road vehicles (ORV) and snowmobiles. The On Road segment is involved in the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

