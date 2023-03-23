Critical Survey: Gogoro (GGR) vs. Its Peers

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) is one of 66 public companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Gogoro to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Gogoro and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gogoro -25.84% -35.10% -11.87% Gogoro Competitors -4,075.22% -24.85% -11.86%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gogoro and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gogoro $382.83 million -$98.91 million -8.02 Gogoro Competitors $750.41 billion $2.45 billion 12.71

Analyst Ratings

Gogoro’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Gogoro. Gogoro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Gogoro and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gogoro 1 0 1 0 2.00 Gogoro Competitors 844 2217 3041 137 2.40

Gogoro currently has a consensus price target of $5.77, indicating a potential upside of 59.74%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 40.64%. Given Gogoro’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gogoro is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.3% of Gogoro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.7% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gogoro peers beat Gogoro on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Gogoro Company Profile

Gogoro Inc. manufactures two-wheeled electric vehicle. The company offers two-wheeled electric scooter that provides cloud connectivity and electric powertrain that utilizes swappable battery infrastructure for gathering, analyzing, and sharing riding data through a mobile application on the rider's smartphone. It also operates battery swapping infrastructure network for electric vehicles that can be deployed across the cities to provide portable power through battery vending machines. Gogoro Inc. has a strategic partnership with Foxconn Electronics Inc. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Taoyuan City, Taiwan.

