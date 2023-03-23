Analyzing Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) and Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG)

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Rating) and Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.5% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Keppel REIT and Claros Mortgage Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Keppel REIT 2 0 1 0 1.67 Claros Mortgage Trust 2 2 1 0 1.80

Profitability

Claros Mortgage Trust has a consensus price target of $17.80, suggesting a potential upside of 55.73%. Given Claros Mortgage Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Claros Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Keppel REIT.

This table compares Keppel REIT and Claros Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keppel REIT N/A N/A N/A Claros Mortgage Trust 39.02% 7.65% 2.40%

Volatility & Risk

Keppel REIT has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Claros Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Keppel REIT and Claros Mortgage Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keppel REIT $159.10 million 18.35 $294.12 million N/A N/A Claros Mortgage Trust $287.20 million 5.55 $112.06 million $0.79 14.47

Keppel REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Claros Mortgage Trust.

Summary

Claros Mortgage Trust beats Keppel REIT on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Keppel REIT

Keppel REIT engages in the investment of commercial real estate and other real estate-related assets portfolio. Its portfolio includes office and commercial towers and financial center buildings. The company was founded on November 28, 2005 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, its net income would be exempt from federal taxation to the extent that it is distributed as dividends to shareholders. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

