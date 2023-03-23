First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ:FCAP opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. First Capital has a fifty-two week low of $22.97 and a fifty-two week high of $39.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.61 million, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.67.

Get First Capital alerts:

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 28.43%. The business had revenue of $11.05 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Capital

About First Capital

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCAP. State Street Corp lifted its stake in First Capital by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in First Capital by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Capital by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,933 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in First Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Capital by 23,700.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,428 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

First Capital, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate and business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans. The company was founded on September 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Corydon, IN.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.