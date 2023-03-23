First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
NASDAQ:FCAP opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. First Capital has a fifty-two week low of $22.97 and a fifty-two week high of $39.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.61 million, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.67.
First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 28.43%. The business had revenue of $11.05 million for the quarter.
First Capital, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate and business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans. The company was founded on September 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Corydon, IN.
