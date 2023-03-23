Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Receives $387.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $387.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAYC. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $395.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $266.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $304.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $255.82 and a 1 year high of $402.78. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.02, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $370.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total transaction of $297,813.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,562.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Paycom Software

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at about $311,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 40.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paycom Software

Get Rating

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

See Also

