Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Receives $9.72 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.72.

RKLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $5.75 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

RKLB opened at $3.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.06. Rocket Lab USA has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $9.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day moving average is $4.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 0.82.

Rocket Lab USA ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 64.43% and a negative return on equity of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $51.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 64,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $271,519.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,686,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,132,490.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Arjun Kampani sold 22,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $95,310.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 568,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,725.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 64,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $271,519.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,686,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,132,490.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKLB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,527,157 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $87,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,884 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,364,059 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $86,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,729 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,983,509 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,787,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041,376 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,177,786 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,131,819 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,576,000 after purchasing an additional 103,979 shares during the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

