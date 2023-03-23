ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Receives $4.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.25.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRQR. Cantor Fitzgerald raised ProQR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.
ProQR Therapeutics Stock Down 4.6 %
Shares of PRQR stock opened at $3.49 on Monday. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $3.85. The stock has a market cap of $248.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average is $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86.
About ProQR Therapeutics
ProQR Therapeutics NV is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases with a focus on inherited retinal diseases, such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome type 2, and autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa.
