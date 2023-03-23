StockNews.com Downgrades Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) to Buy

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Separately, Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Information Services Group from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th.
Information Services Group Trading Down 3.5 %
NASDAQ:III opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $228.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.89. Information Services Group has a 52 week low of $4.15 and a 52 week high of $7.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.11.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Information Services Group
About Information Services Group
Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Information Services Group (III)
- What is the Consumer Staples Sector?
- What is a Consumer Staples Index Fund?
- Bitcoin Might Better Than Bitcoin Stocks and ETFs,
- GameStop Shares Surge On Surprise Profit
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.