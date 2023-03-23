StockNews.com Downgrades Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) to Buy

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Information Services Group from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

NASDAQ:III opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $228.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.89. Information Services Group has a 52 week low of $4.15 and a 52 week high of $7.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.11.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Information Services Group by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Information Services Group by 108,571.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Information Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Information Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Information Services Group by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

