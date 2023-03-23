StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Price Performance

NYSE CMCM opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.30. Cheetah Mobile has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $6.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cheetah Mobile stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,111 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cheetah Mobile as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile, Inc engages in the provision of Internet and mobile security software. The company operates in three segments: Utility Products & Related Services, Mobile Entertainment Business and Artificial Intelligence & Others. The Mobile Entertainment Business segments includes Live.me and mobile games business.

