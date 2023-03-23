UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Receives $21.75 Average PT from Brokerages

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UMH. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of UMH Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UMH Properties news, Director Matthew I. Hirsch acquired 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.97 per share, for a total transaction of $27,947.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,589.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other UMH Properties news, Director Matthew I. Hirsch acquired 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.97 per share, for a total transaction of $27,947.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,589.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Landy acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $29,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,594 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,791.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 6,552 shares of company stock worth $106,482. Corporate insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

UMH Properties Stock Down 2.4 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMH. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in UMH Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,900,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,189,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,359,000 after acquiring an additional 681,272 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 923,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,875,000 after acquiring an additional 475,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,252,000 after acquiring an additional 420,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,653,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

UMH stock opened at $14.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. UMH Properties has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $25.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.88. The stock has a market cap of $836.17 million, a P/E ratio of -20.93, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.27.

UMH Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a positive change from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is presently -122.39%.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities in seven states throughout the northeast. These states include New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana and Michigan. Manufactured home communities provide long-term appreciation, recession resistant qualities, and stable income streams.

Further Reading

