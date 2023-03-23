StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Oragenics Trading Down 2.1 %

OGEN opened at $2.77 on Tuesday. Oragenics has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $25.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.71.

About Oragenics

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

