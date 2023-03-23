Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLMD opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $1.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLMD. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 218.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 102,351 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage drug development biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

