Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ GLMD opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $1.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.11.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLMD. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 218.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 102,351 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage drug development biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.
