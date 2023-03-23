CoreCard (NYSE:INS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CoreCard (NYSE:INS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
CoreCard Price Performance
CoreCard has a 52 week low of $30.52 and a 52 week high of $54.58.
CoreCard Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CoreCard (INS)
- What is the Consumer Staples Sector?
- What is a Consumer Staples Index Fund?
- Bitcoin Might Better Than Bitcoin Stocks and ETFs,
- GameStop Shares Surge On Surprise Profit
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for CoreCard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.