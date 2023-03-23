InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of IHT opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 million, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.82. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $3.77.
About InnSuites Hospitality Trust
