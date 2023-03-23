InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of IHT opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 million, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.82. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $3.77.

Get InnSuites Hospitality Trust alerts:

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

InnSuites Hospitality Trust engages in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. It also offers management services, which focus on trademark and licensing. The company was founded by James F. Wirth on June 21, 1971 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Receive News & Ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.