Brokerages Set The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Price Target at GBX 777

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 777 ($9.54).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Sage Group to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 590 ($7.25) to GBX 800 ($9.82) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. BNP Paribas cut The Sage Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Numis Securities cut The Sage Group to an “add” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 965 ($11.85) to GBX 880 ($10.81) in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

In related news, insider Roisin Donnelly bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 783 ($9.62) per share, for a total transaction of £78,300 ($96,156.21). 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SGE opened at GBX 743.60 ($9.13) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,974.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 762.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 750.82. The Sage Group has a one year low of GBX 587.20 ($7.21) and a one year high of GBX 823 ($10.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.47, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th were paid a GBX 12.10 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.30. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7,200.00%.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

