GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

GSI Technology Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of GSIT opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.08. GSI Technology has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $4.28.

Get GSI Technology alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GSI Technology

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 409,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 221,881 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GSI Technology during the first quarter worth $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 167.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GSI Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSI Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.