StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Eltek from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Eltek Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ ELTK opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. Eltek has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of -1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.04.

Eltek Company Profile

Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

