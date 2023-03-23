StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Stock Up 9.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EFOI opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. Energy Focus has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Energy Focus stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 196,414 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.53% of Energy Focus as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets energy-efficient LED lighting products. It operates through the marketing and sale of commercial, industrial, and military maritime lighting products and research and development services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.

