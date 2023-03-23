Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Stock Down 2.2 %

HALL opened at $8.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.19. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $38.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hallmark Financial Services

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALL. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 21,023 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 67.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 13,079 shares during the period. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.

