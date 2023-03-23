Doma Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:DOMA)

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,535 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,660% compared to the average volume of 144 call options.

Doma Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DOMA opened at $0.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.50. Doma has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $2.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on Doma in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.17.

Insider Activity at Doma

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Doma

In other news, CEO Maxwell Simkoff sold 39,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total value of $30,617.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,988,289 shares in the company, valued at $35,410,982.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 173,732 shares of company stock worth $104,429. Corporate insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOMA. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Doma by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Doma in the third quarter valued at $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Doma by 77.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36,033 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Doma in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Doma in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.34% of the company’s stock.

Doma Company Profile

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

Featured Stories

