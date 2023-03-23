Oak Woods Acquisition Corp. (OAKUU) to Raise $50 Million in IPO

Oak Woods Acquisition Corp. (OAKUU) expects to raise $50 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on the week of March 27th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 5,000,000 shares at a price of $10.00 per share.

EF Hutton acted as the underwriter for the IPO.

