Vistra (NYSE:VST) PT Raised to $31.00

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VST. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $24.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Vistra has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $27.39.

Insider Activity at Vistra

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Vistra had a positive return on equity of 29.71% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that Vistra will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.28 per share, with a total value of $262,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 343,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,019,322.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.72 per share, with a total value of $271,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 369,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,126,648.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.28 per share, for a total transaction of $262,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 343,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,019,322.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $732,720 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Vistra by 190.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 7,103 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 191,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 55,636 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,134,000. IMS Capital Management grew its position in Vistra by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 96,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Vistra by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 93,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 19,235 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vistra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vistra Corp. is an energy company engaged in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The Texas and East segments engage in electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management activities, fuel production and fuel logistics management.

Featured Articles

