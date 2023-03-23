Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $9.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Ampio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPE. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,996,074 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 61,269 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,307,338 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 77,822 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,770 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 66,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $72,000. 19.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.