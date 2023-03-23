American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:AMS opened at $2.81 on Monday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 million, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the 4th quarter worth $470,000. 13.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

