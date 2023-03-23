The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 14.29% from the company’s previous close.

VNO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday. Argus cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.11.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $47.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.94 and its 200 day moving average is $22.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $446.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Vornado Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 58,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 2,451.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 97,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 93,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.