Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TKGBY opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.28. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1.69.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Company Profile

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS engages in the provision of service to its corporate, commercial and retail customers, including deposit, loans, foreign trade transactions, investment products, cash management, leasing, factoring, insurance, credit cards and other banking products. It operates through the followings segments: Retail Bank; Corporate and Commercial Banking; and Investment Banking.

