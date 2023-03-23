Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Rating Lowered to Sell at UBS Group

Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Meliá Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Meliá Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meliá Hotels International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

Meliá Hotels International Stock Performance

Shares of SMIZF opened at $6.54 on Tuesday. Meliá Hotels International has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $8.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.40.

Meliá Hotels International Company Profile

Meliá Hotels International SA engages in the operation and management of hotels. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Management, Hotel Business, Real Estate, Vacation Club, Corporate, and Others. The Hotel Management segment operates hotels under management and franchise agreements. The Hotel Business segment operates hotel units owned or leased by the group.

