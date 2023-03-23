Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF) Price Target to GBX 125

Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 140 ($1.72) to GBX 125 ($1.54) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup downgraded Quilter from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Quilter from GBX 74 ($0.91) to GBX 76 ($0.93) in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Quilter Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS QUILF opened at $1.03 on Monday. Quilter has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.04.

About Quilter

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

